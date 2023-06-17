Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $159.55 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $159,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $458.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.88. The stock has a market cap of $426.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

