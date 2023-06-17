Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 545,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $98,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in PepsiCo by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,705,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.16 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

