Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $47,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $178.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

