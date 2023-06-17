Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.
Airbus Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
