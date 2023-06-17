Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Airbus had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

