Scotiabank Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $6.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.87.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $4.58 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 14.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.