Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Upgraded at Investec

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,825 ($35.35) to GBX 2,800 ($35.04) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,850 ($35.66) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($41.04) to GBX 3,400 ($42.54) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,932.50.

Severn Trent Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $35.44 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

