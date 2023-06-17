Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Short Interest Update

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 336,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $3.15 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 13,649.65%. Analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STTK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 62.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

