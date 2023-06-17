Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $205.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.62. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $207.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.