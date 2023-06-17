Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $96.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.