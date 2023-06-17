Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock worth $2,073,859,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.4 %

Walmart stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.97 and a one year high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

