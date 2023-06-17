Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $348,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,392,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.