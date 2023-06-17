Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $500,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

