Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $543,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 51,551 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,301,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

