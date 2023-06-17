Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $612,000 Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,718 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.18% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYBB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,859,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,582,000 after buying an additional 841,035 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 917,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 405,758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,234,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 118,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 143,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,326 shares during the last quarter.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYBB stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.96 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

