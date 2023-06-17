Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

