Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $293,000 in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KAI opened at $223.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.30. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $229.90.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.63 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.58%.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $274,641.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $274,641.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kadant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

