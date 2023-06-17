Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $411,000 in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $294.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.55 and its 200-day moving average is $230.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.32 and a 12-month high of $320.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $602,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $761,743.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total transaction of $220,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $602,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock worth $7,119,109 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.