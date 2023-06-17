Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

COP opened at $104.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average of $108.11. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.