Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000. Natixis boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 301,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 171,256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,178 shares of company stock worth $6,330,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $57.53.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

