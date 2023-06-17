Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 425 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $155.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.07. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $157.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

