Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,016,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,054,000 after purchasing an additional 215,051 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,312,000 after purchasing an additional 931,930 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.06 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.