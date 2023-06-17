Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 131,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PM. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

