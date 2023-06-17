Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 139 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

