Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 19,718 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,718 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.18% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYBB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $387,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 917,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 405,758 shares during the period.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA HYBB opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

