Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 254 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in FedEx by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

Shares of FDX opened at $233.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.89 and a 200-day moving average of $207.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

