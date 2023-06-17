Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 2,566 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chart Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after buying an additional 628,643 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,016,000 after buying an additional 504,499 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $808,523 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $143.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.31.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

