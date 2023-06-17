Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 390 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $192.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.66.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

