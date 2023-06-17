Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 5,506 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.94 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

