Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes $260,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HALO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Securities cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.