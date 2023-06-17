Short Interest in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Declines By 22.1%

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 26 Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,498,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

26 Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADER opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. 26 Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.99.

26 Capital Acquisition Company Profile

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

