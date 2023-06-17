Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Increases By 18.5%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,500 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 366,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance
ABEO stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
