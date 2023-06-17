Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Decreases By 19.7%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $19.63 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2844 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

