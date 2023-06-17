Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Declines By 23.8%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AACG opened at $1.41 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.31.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

