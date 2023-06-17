Short Interest in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Drops By 13.0%

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 88,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Escalade Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ESCA opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $183.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.18. Escalade has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $56.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESCA shares. TheStreet lowered Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Escalade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Escalade by 540.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 553,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Escalade by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 27,929 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

