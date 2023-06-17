Short Interest in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Declines By 12.9%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 15th total of 12,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Invesco’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

