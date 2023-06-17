Short Interest in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Decreases By 18.4%

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $29.51 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NetScout Systems by 2,082.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,362,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after buying an additional 2,253,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $20,592,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 588,337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth about $9,468,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NTCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

