Short Interest in Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Drops By 18.4%

Jun 17th, 2023

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Oracle Co. Japan Stock Performance

OCLCF opened at $61.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82. Oracle Co. Japan has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

About Oracle Co. Japan



Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

Featured Stories

