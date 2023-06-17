Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Declines By 19.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,900 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,059.0 days.

Taisei Price Performance

Taisei stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. Taisei has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

