Short Interest in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Drops By 18.4%

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

TRNO opened at $59.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 70.11%. The company had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.