Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Drops By 18.2%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:VMAR opened at $4.16 on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.83% and a negative net margin of 250.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vision Marine Technologies will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

