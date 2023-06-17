Shubhi Suryaji Rao Sells 4,350 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $88,686.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 13.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,389,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 166,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,338,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Open Lending by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 31.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,278,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

About Open Lending

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.