Shubhi Suryaji Rao Sells 4,350 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $88,686.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Open Lending Stock Performance
Shares of LPRO stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.
Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.
About Open Lending
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Open Lending (LPRO)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.