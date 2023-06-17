Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

BSRR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $275.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 543,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 124,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 426,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 264,934 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

