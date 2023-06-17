Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Announces Earnings Results

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS SVBL opened at $0.13 on Friday. Silver Bull Resources has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

