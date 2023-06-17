Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $127.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average is $114.97. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.12%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

