SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of SGH opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. SMART Global has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $27.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $429.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,293 shares of company stock valued at $644,894 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in SMART Global by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after buying an additional 356,735 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 373.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 113,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 33,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

