Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Makes New $387,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.