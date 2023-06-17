Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Makes New $387,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Stock Performance
NYSE:MET opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36.
MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
MetLife Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.
MetLife Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
