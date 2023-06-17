Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 2,771 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.16 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).



