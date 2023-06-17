Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Takes $257,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $74.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,202,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $747,585 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.