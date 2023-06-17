SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SoundHound AI Price Performance
SOUNW opened at $0.60 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
