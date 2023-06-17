Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SFST. TheStreet downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann acquired 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $231,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 11,521 shares of company stock worth $295,097 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

